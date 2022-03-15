John Dobak Sells 1,326 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CEO John Dobak sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $19,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 744,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

