John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.92

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and traded as low as $41.89. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 25,404 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
