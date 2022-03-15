John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.92

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and traded as low as $41.89. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 25,404 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

