John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,283. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

