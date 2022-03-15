John J. Boniface Sells 2,725 Shares of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $10,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,874. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SERA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
