John R. Block Sells 55,165 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMTX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 69,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,270. The company has a market cap of $358.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

