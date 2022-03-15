Jose De Jesus Loza Purchases 21,300 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 93,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,007. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

