Joseph A. Sowell III Sells 11,522 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HCA traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.17. 2,013,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.91 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
