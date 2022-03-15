Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,618 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $3,569,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

