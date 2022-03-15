Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,618 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $3,569,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.