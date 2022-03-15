JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 9th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up about 3.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,448,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 153.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. 40,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.