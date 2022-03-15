JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.22

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.22 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.91 ($1.30), with a volume of 117152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.33).

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust news, insider Helena Coles bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,760.73).

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

