Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 4.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

