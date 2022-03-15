Judith M. Matthews Sells 47,132 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 47,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $17,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 1,163,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,205. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
