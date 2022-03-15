Judith M. Matthews Sells 47,132 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 47,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $17,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 1,163,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,205. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.