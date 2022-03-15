Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Trading Down 6.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 1,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

