Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.