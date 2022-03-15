Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $376,095.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $376,095.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.42 or 0.06529169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.55 or 0.99857436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040248 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,083,673 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.