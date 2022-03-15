JUST Market Cap Tops $355.62 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $355.62 million and approximately $145.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

