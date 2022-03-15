KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 61.2% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001455 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00129012 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

