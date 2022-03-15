Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05). 1,060,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,309,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Moles bought 99,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.55 ($6,487.06).

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.