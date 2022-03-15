KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 598,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,642,768 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Get KE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.75, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,719,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.