Keep Network Hits Market Cap of $393.33 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Keep Network has a market cap of $393.33 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 651,967,134 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

