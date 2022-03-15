Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 838,800 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 3,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

