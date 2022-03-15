Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

