Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 6,750 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.