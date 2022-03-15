Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €813.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €813.00 ($893.41) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €799.00 ($878.02).

KER traded up €7.50 ($8.24) on Tuesday, reaching €564.60 ($620.44). 281,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is €645.74 and its 200-day moving average is €661.57. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

