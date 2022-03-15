Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $141,457.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.

KROS stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 96,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,529. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

