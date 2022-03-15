KeyCorp Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $125.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $286.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

