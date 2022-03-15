KeyCorp Cuts Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $50.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

GTLB stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

