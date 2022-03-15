Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

