Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report $422.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.70 million and the lowest is $415.40 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

KIM stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

