King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.38

King DAG (KDAG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $95,929.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104312 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.