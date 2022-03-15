Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 22686316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.