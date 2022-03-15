Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 22686316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
