Klaytn Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $77.71 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.47 or 0.06618822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.47 or 1.00187096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,759,638,195 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.