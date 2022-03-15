Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.72 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $45.72 million and $421,628.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002351 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00325749 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

