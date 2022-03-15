Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.79 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $68.79 million and $4.59 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.75 or 0.06649054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.43 or 1.00067860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

