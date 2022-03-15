Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $137.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

