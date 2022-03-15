Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

