Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.05) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.18) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($22.44).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

