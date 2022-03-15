Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

