Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.71 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $760,019.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,646,192 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

