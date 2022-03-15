Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

