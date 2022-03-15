Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

