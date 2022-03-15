Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.