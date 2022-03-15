Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

KRNT opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.46.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after buying an additional 653,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,402,000 after buying an additional 625,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

