Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Buys 10,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

