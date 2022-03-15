Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Buys 10,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $248,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 1.53.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on BRP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.