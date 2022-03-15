Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 146.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

