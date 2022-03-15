Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $58.70 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $124.34 or 0.00315927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

