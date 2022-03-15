Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Sells $102,775.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,976. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

