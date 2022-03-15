Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $469.00 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

