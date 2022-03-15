LanaCoin (LANA) Price Hits $0.0004

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,142.53 or 0.99915132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00069839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00247928 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00126239 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00262367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033005 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,764,934,976 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.