Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO John Ho Buys 33,624 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 33,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $253,524.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSEA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.