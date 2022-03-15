Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Buys $293,740.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $293,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LSEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 184,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.