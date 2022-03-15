Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Buys $293,740.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $293,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LSEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 184,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $10.01.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
